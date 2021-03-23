Girl jumped from car pursued by police in Bradford
A driver who ran over a teenage girl's legs after she jumped from his car during a police chase has been jailed for 20 months.
Moheeb Alam, 25, of Lincoln Avenue, Manchester, had pleaded guilty to two charges of dangerous driving at Bradford Crown Court.
The defendant's car was being pursued by police on North Road, Wibsey, on 29 December when the girl, 16, jumped.
Despite being run over as the car sped away, she suffered only minor injuries.
Prosecutor Jonathan Sharp said Alam had driven around a corner on two wheels as the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded with him to let her out of the car.
He then slowed the VW Golf down and she jumped from the passenger door, but as he sped off she was run over.
The incident, which was captured on the police car's dashcam, was shown in court.
The jury was told that Alam ended up crashing his car as he drove off and tried to evade arrest.
Recorder Darren Preston was told it was the second occasion Alam and the teenager had been involved in a police pursuit.
Officers had tried to stop his car in October, but the defendant had driven off at speed.
Mr Sharp said during that pursuit the girl had again urged him to stop because she feared they were going to die.
The judge told Alam he had shown no interest in the welfare of the girl on either occasion.
"It is purely through good fortune that she was not severely injured or even worse, but then you did not care in the slightest about that," he said.
Alam was also banned from driving for 22 months.
