Sgt Ben Lister: Policeman in court on rape and sex assault charges
A police officer charged with rape and sexual assault has appeared in court.
Sgt Ben Lister, 35, of West Yorkshire Police, is accused of attacking a woman in Bradford on 29 August 2016.
District Judge Tan Ikram granted him unconditional bail after a brief hearing at Bradford Magistrates' Court and ordered him to appear before the city's crown court on 21 April.
West Yorkshire Police said Sgt Lister, who was based in the Bradford district, had been suspended from the force.
