Batley Grammar School teacher suspended after Muhammad cartoon protest
A teacher has been suspended after showing pupils an "inappropriate" cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad, sparking protests outside the school.
Videos posted on social media show dozens of people standing in front of Batley Grammar School, with some calling for the teacher to be sacked.
In a statement the school said it apologised "unequivocally" and had withdrawn the lesson involved.
It said the member of staff had been suspended pending an investigation.
Head teacher Gary Kibble said: "The school unequivocally apologises for using a totally inappropriate resource in a recent lesson. The member of staff has also given their most sincere apologies.
"We have immediately withdrawn teaching on this part of the course and we are reviewing how we go forward with the support of all the communities represented in our school.
"It is important for children to learn about faiths and beliefs, but this must be done in a sensitive way."
In a letter to the school Mohammad Sajad Hussain, from the Batley-based Purpose of Life charity, said he had been "deeply hurt" by the use of "insulting caricatures" at the school.
He said the organisation would not be prepared to work with the school unless the teacher was "permanently removed".
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "We are aware of a small demonstration at the school, which is still ongoing. Local neighbourhood officers are in attendance."
According to a 2015 Ofsted report Batley Grammar had 689 pupils of which almost three-quarters were from a minority ethnic background.
