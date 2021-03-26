Kirklees: Men jailed over historical child sex abuse
Three men have been jailed for historical sexual offences against two "young female victims" in Kirklees in the 1990s which were reported in 2018.
At Leeds Crown Court, Paul Ineson, 52, from Dewsbury, was jailed for 24 years for rape and indecent assault.
Phillip Ryan, 56, from Scarborough, was jailed for 11 years after admitting indecent assault.
Peter Craven, 48, from Batley, was sentenced to nine years after he was found guilty of indecent assault.
The three men were sentenced on Thursday.
- Ineson was convicted of two counts of rape and 23 counts of indecent assault
- Ryan admitted 11 counts of indecent assault
- Craven was convicted of seven counts of indecent assault
The convictions follow a "complex investigation" by detectives at the Kirklees Child Safeguarding Unit, West Yorkshire Police said.
Det Con Sally Dale, who investigated the case, said: "This has been a dreadful case and I want to praise the bravery of both women in supporting the prosecution and helping the police and Crown Prosecution Service prosecute these men and bring them to justice.
"Both Ineson and Craven chose to put the victims through the ordeal of a trial.
"We are pleased a jury saw through their stories and delivered unanimous guilty verdicts," she added.
