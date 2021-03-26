Bradford Cygnet hospital rated 'inadequate' over safety to close
A hospital rated "inadequate" in a report is to close and be converted into a care in the community facility.
The privately-run Cygnet Woodside, in Wibsey, Bradford, provides care for male adults with learning disabilities.
A report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) saw the nine-bed hospital placed in special measures in December due to "serious risks to patient safety".
The hospital said it was working to address the issues raised by the CQC and had made significant improvements.
"We will be developing the service at Cygnet Woodside into one that enables individuals to receive specialist care in the community as opposed to a hospital setting," a spokesperson for Cygnet Woodside told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Bradford Council's Health and Social Care Scrutiny Committee heard the facility had been rated as "good" in May 2019, but in September 2020 an inspection found a number of failings.
It highlighted a high turnover of staff and an inadequate number of skilled employees.
There was also a report of an assault at the hospital in August 2020.
Committee members said it seemed odd the facility appeared to have deteriorated so quickly and wondered what had changed.
Helen Hart, Bradford and Craven Clinical Commissioning Group's designated nurse for safeguarding adults, said it was not clear and "nothing emerged" from meetings which had been held.
The hospital said it was committed to delivering high quality, person-centred care across Bradford.
"We are using this opportunity to invest heavily in Cygnet Woodside, with a refurbishment programme that will commence in June, so we can provide a durable service to meet demand," a spokesperson said.
The hospital was working with partners and the families of the remaining five patients at Cygnet Woodside to find them new provision, the spokesperson added.
