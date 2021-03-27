Man charged with murder of 66-year-old West Yorkshire woman
A man is due to appear in court charged with murder after a 66-year-old woman was found dead in a house in West Yorkshire.
The body of Patricia Audsley was discovered at the property on Eastway in Mirfield near Dewbury on Thursday.
Nigel Audsley, 64, also of Eastway, Mirfield has been charged with her murder.
Mr Audsley, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court later, West Yorkshire Police said.
