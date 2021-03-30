Lockdown roadmap: Yorkshire Sculpture Park visitors revel in art and sun
Visitors to the Yorkshire Sculpture Park were soaking up the art and the sun as lockdown restrictions began to ease and temperatures soared.
Numbers inside the 500-acre park in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, are limited by an advanced booking system and the need to adhere to current lockdown restrictions.
It follows a total shutdown at the beginning of lockdown but the YSP said it recognised "the importance of being able to access outdoor spaces to walk and take exercise, and the positive impact that art and nature can have on both our physical health and mental wellbeing."
Danni Strickland, who had travelled from Sheffield, couldn't turn down the prospect of a sunny walk to blow away the lockdown cobwebs.
"It's lovely to get out in the sun, especially as we feel we have missed out this year.
"It's a place to wander around and we are going to do a nice, long walk", she said.
Coronavirus roadmap changes since 29 March
- People are allowed to meet outside - including in private gardens - in groups of up to six, or as two households
- The stay-at-home rule has ended, although the government asks that people "minimise travel"; holidays are still not allowed
- What's the roadmap for lifting lockdown?
Mr and Mrs Rippon, from Rotherham, said they were frequent visitors who enjoy their trips to the sculpture park .
Mr Rippon, who asked for his first name not to be used, said he "hadn't felt particularly locked in" over the last year but "being outdoors here is far better than just seeing four walls".
A trio of visitors from Nottingham were talking the chance for two households to meet up outdoors.
Mr Cook said "It's lovely to be out in the spring sunshine and a chance to meet up with our friend in another household".
The park includes work by Barbara Hepworth, Henry Moore, Joan Miro, Ai Weiwei, Tony Cragg, Andy Goldsworthy and Antony Gormley.
In September 2015, the park said 100,000 people visited to see the Wave poppy sculpture, which had previously been on display at the Tower of London
