Boy, 14, dies at Cullingworth Goit Stock beauty spot
A 14-year-old boy has died after going into the water at a West Yorkshire beauty spot, police have confirmed.
Officers went to Goit Stock waterfall, off Hallas Lane, Cullingworth, just after 18:00 BST on Tuesday.
Emergency services and underwater rescue teams attended the waterfall and a body was recovered from the water, according to West Yorkshire Police.
There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and a file has been sent to the coroner, police said.
