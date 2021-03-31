BBC News

Boy, 14, dies at Cullingworth Goit Stock beauty spot

Published
image copyrightGeograph/John H Darch
image captionEmergency crews were called to the Goit Stock waterfall on Tuesday evening

A 14-year-old boy has died after going into the water at a West Yorkshire beauty spot, police have confirmed.

Officers went to Goit Stock waterfall, off Hallas Lane, Cullingworth, just after 18:00 BST on Tuesday.

Emergency services and underwater rescue teams attended the waterfall and a body was recovered from the water, according to West Yorkshire Police.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and a file has been sent to the coroner, police said.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.