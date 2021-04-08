BBC News

Keighley death: Two men and a woman arrested on suspicion of murder

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionA man in his 40s found in Keighley died later in hospital

Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in West Yorkshire.

Police were called to a house on Fell Lane in Keighley in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A man in his 40s was found with a serious injury and taken to hospital but he died a short time later, said West Yorkshire Police.

A cordon remains in place and an investigation was under way, added the force.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.