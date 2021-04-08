Keighley death: Two men and a woman arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in West Yorkshire.
Police were called to a house on Fell Lane in Keighley in the early hours of Thursday morning.
A man in his 40s was found with a serious injury and taken to hospital but he died a short time later, said West Yorkshire Police.
A cordon remains in place and an investigation was under way, added the force.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.