West Yorkshire Police employee sentenced over child sex image
A former West Yorkshire Police employee has been sentenced after admitting possession of an indecent image of a child.
Carl Hardcastle, 57, from Otley, pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court on Monday.
West Yorkshire Police said the offence goes against "everything we work for" as a force.
Hardcastle, who had resigned from the force's serious crime team, was given a two year community order.
Det Con Elkie Gardner said she hoped it showed nobody was immune from prosecution if they were found with indecent images of children.
She said: "He has already resigned from the force but, following the conclusion of this court case, we will progress with misconduct proceedings looking at preventing any future employment within the police."
Hardcastle was suspended from his role by West Yorkshire Police at the start of the investigation.
