Dewsbury fire: 999 crews spend night tackling bed factory blaze
Fire crews have worked through the night tackling a blaze at a bed manufacturer.
At its height about 50 firefighters and eight fire engines were at the scene in Bretton Park Way in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire.
The blaze broke out at about 19:00 BST on Monday and large plumes of smoke and flames could be seen for miles around.
West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said crew members remain on the scene damping down. No injuries have been reported.
Steve Holt, from the fire service, said crews would remain on site for the next 24 hours as pockets of fire were still burning.
He urged people driving in the area to keep their windows closed as a small plume of smoke remained.
