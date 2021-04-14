Murder arrest after woman found dead in Horsforth
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a property.
West Yorkshire Police was called to Broadway in Horsforth, Leeds, at about 15:30 BST on Tuesday.
The body has not yet been formally identified but is believed to be that of a 26-year-old local woman. Her family has been informed, the force said.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.
Det Insp Amanda Wimbles said: "Our inquiries into this tragic incident are in their early stages.
"A young woman has lost her life and an investigation is under way to establish what has taken place within this property."
