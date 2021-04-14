BBC News

Keighley death: Tributes paid to victim George Dore

image captionGeorge Dore was found injured at a property in Fell Lane

Tributes have been paid to a man who died after suffering serious injuries at a property in Keighley.

George Dore, 49, was found at premises on Fell Lane on 8 April and died a short time later in hospital.

His family described him as a "legend of the town that was loved" and said he would be "greatly missed".

Anthony Atha, 53, of West Bank Close; Angela Thornton, 48, and Leslie Walker, 46, both of Nightingale Street, have been charged with his murder.

