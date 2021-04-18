Firefighters tackle large blaze in Halifax
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze in Halifax.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze at a building on Farrar Mill Lane in Salterhebble was reported at about 07:00 BST.
Smoke can be seen from several miles away and local residents are advised to stay indoors with windows closed.
The fire service said six fire engines from Rastrick, Cleckheaton, Illingworth, Halifax, and Huddersfield were fighting the blaze.
