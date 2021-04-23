Bradford: Teenager dies after being stabbed during street fight
- Published
A murder investigation is under way after a teenager was stabbed to death in a street fight.
Police were called to Duckworth Lane in Bradford at midnight on Thursday after reports of a "large group" of men fighting and cars being damaged.
A 19-year-old man was taken to Bradford Royal Infirmary shortly afterwards with a single stab wound but later died, West Yorkshire Police said.
The force added that a large cordon was still in place at the scene.
Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
