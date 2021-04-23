Jason Llanwarne murder: Mohammed Fike Butt jailed
A killer who laughed as he repeatedly ran over a man in a fatal row about drugs has been jailed for at least 28 years.
Mohammed Fike Butt, 32, mowed down Jason Llanwarne, 34, outside a pizza shop in Leeds, last September.
Butt, who drove to a nearby takeaway to buy cheesy chips after the killing, was heard to laugh as he fled the scene in Headingley.
He had denied murder but changed his plea mid-trial.
Leeds Crown Court heard Mr Llanwarne and two friends had got into a fight with Butt and another man in North Lane on 14 September.
At some point, prosecutor Stephen Wood QC said that, Butt got into his car and drove "at speed" along the pavement towards the group.
'You've killed him'
He turned around and drove at the men once again, hitting Mr Llanwarne from behind.
The force of the impact threw him on to the bonnet and smashed the windscreen.
Butt then turned the car a second time and, in a "deliberate and calculated act", drove over Mr Llanwarne's body as he lay on the floor.
In CCTV footage played to the court, one man can be heard shouting: "You've killed him. You've killed Jay."
Dean Ward and Scott Chalders, who were also injured, said they heard Butt laugh as he drove off.
Mr Llanwarne, who suffered "catastrophic" head injuries and multiple fractures to his body, died in hospital the following day.
In a victim impact statement, his father Tony said: "You laugh when you are enjoying something, are we to contemplate he enjoyed killing my son?
"I can't understand how someone can have such little respect for human life."
Butt made a last-ditch attempt to withdraw his guilty plea on Thursday, claiming he had been "heavily pressurised" by his legal team.
His application was rejected by Mr Justice Jacobs, who said his claims he had been coerced were "not credible".
Passing a life sentence, he said Butt's actions were "an act of savagery which showed no mercy".
Det Ch Insp Tony Nicholson said Butt had used his car as a "deadly weapon" in a "repeated and determined effort to inflict the maximum amount of harm".
Butt, of Cross Flats Lane, pleaded guilty to one count of murder and two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.
