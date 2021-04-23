Hunslet fire: Blaze in metal merchant's yard sparks smoke warning
A large fire has broken out at a metal merchant's yard, sending flames and black smoke in to the sky.
About 50 firefighters were called to the blaze in Pepper Road in Hunslet, Leeds, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Nearby residents have been advised to keep doors and windows closed due to the amount of smoke in the area.
There were no reports of any injuries and people have been urged to avoid the area.
