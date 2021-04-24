BBC News

Betty Boothroyd auctions off 'life story' treasures as she downsizes

Published
image copyrightHansons
image captionBaroness Betty Boothroyd has sold items given to her while she was Speaker of the Commons

Baroness Betty Boothroyd has auctioned off a haul of personal treasures gifted during her political career because she is moving to a smaller home.

The Dewsbury-born former MP, the only woman to have served as Speaker of the Commons, said the items told the story of her "colourful life".

A box gifted to her by the late Russian president Boris Yeltsin was expected to fetch £50 but sold for £2,400.

The 91-year-old said her new home was too small for hundreds of the items.

image copyrightHansons
image captionThe Baroness recalls Boris Yeltsin kissing her hand after presenting her with the gift

Baroness Boothroyd, who is downsizing from her London home to a smaller country cottage in South Cambridgeshire, said: "I've cherished every single thing but I have to let go.

"I have loved everything - they're a reminder of a colourful life. But I am downsizing. It's an awful thing but that's the way it is, and there's no alternative.

"It's a lovely old place with beams but it hasn't got the deep windowsills or space I would need to display all the items I have in London."

Recalling the gift from Boris Yeltsin, Baroness Boothroyd said it was given when she was speaker between 1992 and 2000.

"I entertained President Yeltsin during a trip to London.

"He kissed my hand and gratefully presented me with the little box, which has a note inside from him."

image copyrightHansons
image captionA mix of possessions were sold including a ceramic figure of Lawrence of Arabia

Other items auctioned off by Hansons included a limited-edition ceramic figure of Lawrence of Arabia which sold for £1,250.

Personal items including a mirror from her dressing room which includes a photo of herself were also sold as well as costume jewellery.

"As for the costume jewellery, I'm someone who likes to wear something different every day and have a little something to match to my outfits."

Asked what she intended to do with the proceeds of the sale, she joked: "Mind your own business".

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.