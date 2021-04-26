Marsden Moor fire: Ten crews at scene of huge 'avoidable' blaze
About 50 firefighters are tackling a huge moorland blaze near Huddersfield.
The fire on Marsden Moor near Black Moss Reservoir and Swellands Reservoir was started deliberately at 19:00 BST on Sunday, owner National Trust said.
It has spread significantly and caused major damage to the peatland habitat, the trust added.
The blaze comes almost two years to the day since fire destroyed seven sq km (1,730 acres) of land in April 2019, which was started by a barbecue.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) has advised nearby residents to keep their doors and windows closed and warned people to stay away from the area.
Ten fire engines and two specialist wildlife units have been sent to the scene and road closures have been put in place.
Craig Best, countryside manager for the National Trust, said: "It's so frustrating to see yet another fire on our moors after all the hard work our team have put in to try and restore the landscape after last time.
"Although not on the same area of land as the 2019 fire, this fire has also destroyed a crucial area for rare birds and mammals, as well as carbon-capturing blanket bog.
"We're so grateful to West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for their efforts.
"Unfortunately, this was another fire started by people and could have so easily been avoided."
Barbecues and fires are banned on the moors all year round to protect the landscape, with anyone breaching the ban liable to face a fine of up to £2,000.
WYFRS said crews were "using blowers and beaters to tackle the one-mile flame front" near Mount Road in Marsden.
Marsden Moor is a Site of Special Scientific Interest famous for rare ground-nesting birds and blanket peat bogs. It is also home to short-eared owls and mountain hares, the trust says.
The trust said restoration efforts from the 2019 devastation were "expected to take several years and cost at least £500,000".
