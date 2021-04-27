Bradford stabbing: Four teenagers held over Muhammed Hussain death
Four teenagers have been arrested after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death during a street fight in Bradford.
Muhammed Mujahid Hussain died after being taken to hospital with a stab wound following the disturbance in Duckworth Lane on Thursday night.
Four teenagers, aged 16, 17, 17 and 18, were arrested on Monday in connection with the incident, police said.
Two males, aged 18 and 20, who were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, remain in custody.
Warrants were obtained for their further detention, a West Yorkshire Police said.
Two other males, aged 17 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder; the 17-year-old was released without charge and the 20-year-old has been released on conditional bail.
Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about any part of the incident, or anyone with phone or dashcam footage, to come forward.
