Marsden Moor fire: Crews leave blaze after 60-hour operation
- Published
Fire crews have left the scene of a major moorland blaze in West Yorkshire.
At its height more than 100 firefighters and a helicopter were drafted in to tackle wildfires spread over 2 sq miles (5 sq km) of Marsden Moor, near Huddersfield.
West Yorkshire Fire Service (WYFRS) said the "tireless" effort of fire crews and overnight rain had combined to bring the incident to a close.
The blaze, which began on Sunday, is thought to have started accidentally.
After it broke out firefighters from West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service spent more than 60 hours battling the blaze.
At one stage the fire was more than a mile-long and a helicopter was drafted in to drop water from local reservoirs on the worst affected areas.
Scott Donegan, from WYFRS, said it had been a "complex" operation across a large area of the moor but that the incident "has now been closed".
He said: "Our crews and all of the partners who were involved in this response worked tirelessly to bring the fire under control, protect the communities around the moor and try to protect as much of our wonderful landscape as possible.
"Sadly, around 2 sq miles of land has been affected by this fire, something which will take years to recover.
"We talk regularly about the importance of people being vigilant and being responsible while on the moorland and this incident shows the devastating impact that moorland fires can have."
West Yorkshire Police said it had spoken to a man they believe to be responsible for causing the fire, but said no arrests had been made.
On Tuesday a BBC film crew found discarded fireworks on Marsden Moor.
The area is covered by a Public Space Protection Order banning bonfires, fireworks and barbecues on the moor.
Police said they would liaise with a Kirklees Council investigation into a possible breach of the order.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.