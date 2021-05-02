BBC News

Police get more time to question terror suspects

image captionA police cordon was put in place at Braithwaite Drive in Keighley on Saturday

Police have been granted another week to question five people, including a 16-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of right-wing terrorism offences.

Officers carried out a series of raids in West Yorkshire, Swindon and Anglesey in Wales on Saturday.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East said they had gained a warrant of further detention for those arrested.

The extension gives officers until 8 May to charge or release them or to apply for an additional extension.

Police said two men, aged 29 and 30, and a 28-year-old woman had been arrested in Keighley, West Yorkshire, on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Swindon and a 28-year-old man was arrested in Anglesey on suspicion of the same offence.

All five were taken to a police station in West Yorkshire for questioning.

A Counter Terrorism Policing North East spokesperson said the arrests formed part of an ongoing investigation into right-wing terrorism.

