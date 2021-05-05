Two teenagers injured in Leeds alley machete fight
Two teenagers have been hurt in an alleyway fight involving machetes.
A 15-year-old boy received a "significant head injury consistent with being struck over the head", police said.
Another boy, 17, suffered a wrist wound during the fight in Osmondthorpe, Leeds. Both were arrested on suspicion of affray and taken to hospital.
A 16-year-old was arrested nearby on suspicion of wounding with intent and possession of drugs.
Neither boy suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.
West Yorkshire Police appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage recorded near York Road and Rookwood Avenue at about 18:30 BST on Tuesday to contact them.
