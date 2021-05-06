Andrew Hall inquest: Officer denies 'excessive force'
A police officer involved in a "violent struggle" with a man who later died has denied officers used "excessive force" in his restraint, an inquest has heard.
Andrew Hall was admitted to hospital after being restrained by up to six officers at Huddersfield Police Station in 2016 and went into cardiac arrest.
His family's barrister alleged Mr Hall, 43, was showing signs of a medical emergency yet continued to be pinned.
The officer told the jury police were left "between a rock and a hard place".
The inquest, which is being held at Bradford's Alhambra Theatre, previously heard father-of-three Mr Hall, from Dalton, had earlier been admitted to hospital after consuming a large quantity of brandy and prescription drugs.
The inquest was told that police were sent to arrest Mr Hall after he allegedly slapped a nurse in the face during his treatment and officers took him from the hospital to the police station on the morning of 13 September 2016.
A police witness, only identified as "Officer J", was headed to the custody area at the police station when an alarm rang out and found Mr Hall being restrained by other officers in a corridor area near his cell, the jury heard.
Jurors were shown CCTV of the scene, with Mr Hall's hands cuffed behind his back, his legs in restraints and a spit hood over his head.
'Acute behavioural disturbance'
Leslie Thomas QC, representing Mr Hall's family, told the witness: "I'm going to suggest that continued restraint once he was in the cell was inappropriate and excessive force, do you accept that?"
"No, I don't agree with that," Officer J replied.
Mr Thomas later asked: "Did it not cross your mind that the continuing restraint was contributing to his behaviour?"
Officer J replied: "Yes, it did cross my mind. But when you're presented with these sorts of situations, you're often between a rock and a hard place.
"They don't want to be restrained. However, if you let go of the restraint are they going to hurt themselves or somebody else?"
Later on in the CCTV footage, Mr Thomas said Mr Hall's "manic" behaviour was showing the signs of an acute behavioural disturbance, yet he was continuously restrained in the cell for 21 minutes.
Officer J agreed that Mr Hall was "starting to" and they used a fan to cool him down.
Earlier in the inquest, assistant coroner Oliver Longstaff told the jury a post-mortem examination found Mr Hall had an undiagnosed heart condition, with possible factors in his death including:
- Heart disease
- Alcohol and drugs, including anti-depressant amitriptyline and painkiller co-codamol
- The stress of the night's events
- The restraint by police officers
- Mr Hall's weight
Mr Longstaff previously said the struggle with police "can be described neutrally as violent", with both Mr Hall and officers throwing punches.
Police officers giving evidence during the inquest, which is due to last for six weeks, have been allowed to speak from behind a screen and will not be identified.
