Woman denies threatening Bradford MP Naz Shah

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe malicious emails are said to have been sent to Bradford West MP Naz Shah (pictured)

A woman has denied sending threatening emails to a Labour MP.

Sundas Alam, 30, faces three charges of sending malicious communications to Bradford West MP Naz Shah on 3 April.

Ms Alam, of Princeville Street, Bradford, is also accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice by using other people's details.

She pleaded not guilty to all charges during a hearing at the city' crown court, where a trial has been scheduled for 25 October.

