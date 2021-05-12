Major storm brings thunder and lightning to Yorkshire
Major storms brought heavy rain, thunder, lightning and hail to parts of Yorkshire on Tuesday evening.
A number of homes were hit by lightning in South and West Yorkshire, though there were no reports of any injuries.
As the storms swept across the north, a nine-year-old boy died after apparently being struck by lightning in Blackpool.
BBC Weather presenter Abbie Dewhurst said the storms were due to a combination of factors.
Explaining the storms, the forecaster said the weather at present was dominated by an area of low pressure which makes the air unstable.
"Secondly, we did have some lovely spring sunshine yesterday which warmed up the ground, but the air much higher up in the atmosphere is still quite cool so the contrast in these temperatures creates a lot of energy.
"Finally, we saw some troughs moving through yesterday which are elongated areas of low pressure associated with increasing cloud and bands of showers or showery rain.
"All of these things combined led to the frequent and very heavy thunderstorms."
