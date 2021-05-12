Iram Shahzadi: Murder arrest over Bradford woman's crash death
A driver has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who died when she was hit by a car.
Iram Shahzadi, 39, was hit by a Citroen C1 at the junction of Hinchcliffe Street and Beech Terrace in Bradford on Monday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The male driver, 41, was initially arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Rumours the Citroen was being pursued by officers were not true, police said.
Ch Insp Daniel Ware, of West Yorkshire Police, urged anyone who had dashcam, CCTV or phone footage to get in touch.
He added: "I want to thank residents and witnesses who have come forward with information to support the police investigation, and continue to urge witnesses who we may not have spoken with to contact us."
