Covid: Imam's plea not to "drop ball" over Eid celebrations
A senior British imam has urged Muslims not to "drop the ball" and to stick to Covid rules as Eid celebrations begin.
Qari Asim said it would be "painful" to celebrate without gathering in numbers or hugging loved ones but urged people to "take that one extra step".
He made the plea as he led prayers at the end of Ramadan at the Makkah Masjid in Leeds.
He said it was especially important given a major relaxation of rules was "just a few days away".
Lockdown rules are easing across much of the UK from Monday but under current restrictions indoor gatherings are banned and outdoor gatherings are limited to six people, or two households.
Imam Asim, chairman of the Mosques and Imams National Advisory Board, said: "This Eid will be very different in the sense that we will not be able to greet each other in the traditional way of embracing each other, hugging and handshaking with each other.
"But I'm really hopeful that next Eid we will be able to be with each other and embrace each other and share a meal with our extended family and friends.
"We just have to take that one extra step to get us through this pandemic and make sure that we do not drop the ball before the restrictions are completely eased."
Speaking at the mosque in the Hyde Park area, Imam Asim said iftar - breaking the fast each day during Ramadan - would normally see around 200 people enjoying a three-course meal in the building.
But none of this has taken place this year as mosques have observed strict Covid regulations.
He said that with different families unable to share meals at the end of each day, Ramadan instead saw mosques sharing food with vulnerable people in the community.
He added that one of the key messages of Ramadan was to encourage people to take up the Covid-19 vaccine, making it clear that to have the jab was not to break the fast.
He said as well as giving thanks to frontline workers, families would also be remembering those who had died.
"Many families will have at least one seat empty at their dinner table this Eid," he said.
"There isn't any congregant in my mosque who hasn't lost a family member or friend."
