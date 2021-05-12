Jo Cox: Murdered MP's sister to stand in Batley and Spen election
- Published
The sister of murdered MP Jo Cox has announced her intention to stand as a candidate in the same constituency.
Kim Leadbeater said she hoped to stand in the upcoming by-election for the Batley and Spen seat previously held by her late sister.
She said she intended to stand as a Labour candidate if party members gave her their blessing.
Tracy Brabin stood down as the area's MP this week after she was elected West Yorkshire's first mayor.
Ms Leadbeater told the Batley & Birstall News she had been "knocked for six" by the number of people who had contacted her to ask if she would stand.
"I would love to represent this extraordinary, vibrant place that I have called home all my life," she said.
"I am touched that so many people seem to think I would do a good job and I can promise that if they want me, I will give my all for Batley and Spen at Westminster.
"This community picked me up when I needed it most and I will be forever grateful."
Ms Brabin, who was first elected after Ms Cox was fatally shot and stabbed by a right-wing extremist in June 2016, won the constituency a second time with a 3,525 majority in 2019.
