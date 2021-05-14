Iram Shahzadi death: Driver charged with killing woman hit by car
- Published
A driver has been charged with killing a woman who was hit by a car.
Iram Shahzadi, 39, died at the scene of the crash at the junction of Hinchcliffe Street and Beech Terrace in Bradford on Monday.
Jamie Taylor, 41, of Hendford Drive, Bradford, is due before the city's magistrates later charged with causing her death by dangerous driving.
He also faces a number of other charges, including causing death while disqualified from driving.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.