Keighley abuse victim 'slept with knife under her pillow'
- Published
A 14-year-old girl slept with a knife under her pillow after she was sexually abused by seven men in West Yorkshire, a court heard.
The majority of the alleged offences took place at the girl's home in Keighley between 2008 and 2009.
Six of the men are accused of rape, with the seventh charged with intentionally inciting a girl aged under 16 into sexual activity.
At Bradford Crown Court, the seven men deny the 17 charges against them.
Opening the case for the prosecution, Kama Melly QC said the abuse often took place when the girl's mother was out at work and she was "alone and unsupervised".
She told the jury: "We say these men were aware of her situation being home alone, being vulnerable, and went on to use that to abuse her sexually."
The court heard a significant part of the evidence will come from recorded police video interviews with the victim, who has a legal right to anonymity.
- Suhayl Hussain, 30, of Westview Drive, Keighley, accused of five counts of rape
- Usman Sultan, 28, of Lawkholme Lane, Keighley, accused of four counts of rape
- Kamran Hussain, 28, of Hawk Street, Keighley, accused of two counts of rape
- Nazir Khan, 29, of no fixed address, accused of two counts of rape
- Hasan Ali, 28, of Hollins Lane, Keighley, accused of two counts of rape
- Razaq Ali, 27, of Hawk Street, Keighley, accused of one count of rape
- Kasam Hussain, 30, of Lister Street, Keighley, accused of intentionally inciting a girl under the age of 16 into sexual activity
The prosecution said the abuse was "often fuelled" with alcohol and cannabis and sometimes "a degree of physical force" was used.
Ms Melly continued: "She described how males came to her house, she often felt frightened and didn't know how to stop them.
"She described how she had taken to sleeping with a knife under her pillow."
The jury was told she was abused by one defendant in a bandstand at Cliffe Castle and in an alleyway near a train station.
Concluding her prosecution opening, Ms Melly said: "It's easy to think the local authority, the police, her family failed [her], but this case is not about their roles, but the role of what we say were sexual predators.
"Without support, supervision, feeling low, alone, she was not able to see, perhaps, the manipulation and exploitation that we say was taking place."
The trial is expected to last six weeks.
