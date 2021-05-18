Sierra Leone war crimes: Suspect held and house searched in Leeds
A man has been arrested in West Yorkshire on suspicion of war crimes carried out during the civil war in Sierra Leone, police said.
The Metropolitan Police said the man was detained in Leeds as part of an investigation into alleged atrocities in the country between 1994 and 2000.
Officers carried out a search of the man's property and he was taken to a police station in the city.
The 42-year-old was later released under investigation, the force added.
Tens of thousands of people died in the conflict which began in 1991 when the Revolutionary United Front (RUF) began a campaign against President Momoh, capturing towns on the border with Liberia.
It ended in 2002 with the help of British soldiers and UN peacekeepers.
