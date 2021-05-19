Bradford fire: Three-storey warehouse engulfed by flames
- Published
A huge fire has broken out at a three-storey warehouse in Bradford, with residents evacuated and power lost to homes and businesses.
Large flames and plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the building next to a mill complex on Legrams Lane.
The fire service said it started just before 02:45 BST and at its height, 18 engines tackled the blaze.
Some 30 people were evacuated from nearby flats and residents told to keep windows and doors shut in Shearbridge.
Power to around 130 homes and businesses in the area has been affected and emergency services and power companies are working to restore it, Bradford Council said.
Please be aware that Princeville, Copthorne, Horton Grange and Farnham primary schools all affected by fire on Legrams Lane this morning. More information to follow.— Bradford Council (@bradfordmdc) May 19, 2021
The authority said four primary schools had also been affected.
The fire service said the blaze was under control and that it was working alongside police, the ambulance service, Bradford Council's emergency planning team and Yorkshire Water.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.