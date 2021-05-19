BBC News

Bradford fire: Three-storey warehouse engulfed by flames

Published
image copyright@Get2Know2Judge
image captionThe fire broke out in the early hours and people are being urged to avoid the area

A huge fire has broken out at a three-storey warehouse in Bradford, with residents evacuated and power lost to homes and businesses.

Large flames and plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the building next to a mill complex on Legrams Lane.

The fire service said it started just before 02:45 BST and at its height, 18 engines tackled the blaze.

Some 30 people were evacuated from nearby flats and residents told to keep windows and doors shut in Shearbridge.

image copyrightGet2Know2Judge
image captionThe fire service said the area affected was about 100 metres by 20 metres

Power to around 130 homes and businesses in the area has been affected and emergency services and power companies are working to restore it, Bradford Council said.

image copyrightWYFRS
image captionThere is a cordon in the area and roads surrounding the building are affected
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

The authority said four primary schools had also been affected.

The fire service said the blaze was under control and that it was working alongside police, the ambulance service, Bradford Council's emergency planning team and Yorkshire Water.

image copyrightWYFRS
image captionTwelve fire engines plus two aerial ladder platforms remain at the scene

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.