Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra to help pandemic-hit musicians
An orchestra disbanded more than 60 years ago has been revived to provide a platform for musicians hit by the pandemic.
The Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra was established in Leeds in 1947 but disbanded eight years later.
Conductor Ben Crick said its return could help to support artists from the north and provide a "cultural voice for Yorkshire".
It is due to accompany headline acts at major concerts and events this year.
The orchestra, which counted the Duchess of Cambridge's great-grandfather, Richard Noel Middleton, among its founders, will also deliver its own concert tour across Yorkshire.
Mr Crick said music had "got us through Covid" and had helped to care for people's mental health.
"Music is the running commentary of the human experience," he said.
"We need musicians, we need artists."
Trumpeter Anthony Thompson, who has played for Pope Benedict XVI and performed with Sting, will be joining the orchestra.
When the pandemic "stopped everything in its tracks", he said, he took a job as a builder's labourer.
"I couldn't get furlough, and I wasn't eligible for any grants, so then it was a matter of 'what can I do?'," he said.
Mr Crick said he hoped a full-time, northern-based symphony orchestra would come out of the project and make classical music available to anyone.
"The idea that there's some sort of intrinsically more artistic characteristic in a southerner than a northerner absolutely does my nut in," he added.
The orchestra is due to play at concerts around Yorkshire this summer, including a Picnic Proms at Harewood House, near Leeds, and Lakeside Live, at Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium.
