Pontefract pub closed in December celebrates delayed Christmas
Staff and customers at a West Yorkshire pub are marking reopening by celebrating Christmas five months late.
The Green Dragon in Pontefract put up decorations in December, but tier 3 rules forced the venue to remain closed, with tinsel left on the walls.
The pub did not reopen at the first easing of restrictions in April, so regulars were met with baubles and Christmas songs on Monday.
There is a free drink for customers wearing a Christmas jumper on Friday.
The weekend will see both a Christmas party and a repeat of New Year's Eve, complete with a countdown to midnight and a rendition of Auld Lang Syne.
Landlady Terrina Tarff said her mother and the pub's cleaner are both "absolutely Christmas crazy" and handmade many of the decorations in 2020.
"They spent so long decorating and thinking if we did open for Christmas, then we'd be ready," she said.
"We have told quite a few regulars who we've seen around town that it will be 'May-mas', so lots have come in fully decked in Christmas jumpers, Christmas hats and have had a whale of a time."
Some decorations were left up in town centres, houses and gardens in parts of England into February to "provide joy" during lockdown.
Ms Tarff said it had created a "talking point" in the area, with word getting around about the late celebrations.
"It's been lovely to invite our regulars back in and a few new faces as well," she said.
