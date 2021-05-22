Asghar Badshah: Four charged over bus driver's kidnap and murder
- Published
Four people have been charged over the kidnap and murder of a bus driver in 2019.
Asghar Badshah, 39, from Bradford, was taken from Mayo Road in the early hours of 30 November.
His body was found a month later, on 29 December, in a disused building on Commercial Street in Batley.
West Yorkshire Police said two men and two women arrested on Thursday were due to appear before magistrates in Leeds later.
They are:
- Qaisar Shah, 36, from Mayo Crescent, Bradford - charged with murder, conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to possess criminal property
- Sabbah Shahmuradi, 36, from French Wells, Woking - charged with murder and conspiracy to kidnap
- Sobia Syed, 37, from Henna Close, Bradford - charged with conspiracy to possess criminal property
- Zaban Syed, 60, from Mayo Road, Bradford - charged with conspiracy to possess criminal property.
Det Ch Insp Heather Whoriskey said: "A major policing investigation has been under way into Mr Badshah's kidnap and murder since 2019.
"We are continuing to follow a number of active lines of enquiry in what has been a long-running and complex case."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.