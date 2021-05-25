Covid: Kirklees advice 'chaotic and confusing' says mayor
Government advice urging people not to travel in and out of Kirklees is "chaotic and confusing", West Yorkshire's mayor has said.
The advice for areas hardest hit by the Indian variant was published online on Friday without an announcement.
Tracy Brabin said: "This is yet another example of the government's chaotic response to Covid.
"We don't know what advice to give our citizens when the website is changed without alerting community leaders."
Ms Brabin told BBC Breakfast: "It's another example of the government doing to us without working with us."
She said the latest advice had "caused a lot of confusion" and had "not been discussed with local leaders".
"We were only alerted to it by journalists late last night and the restrictions around movement, around getting tested twice a week, around meeting outside - not inside, these new restrictions will have an impact on businesses and the Kirklees population."
Ms Brabin said she would speak to Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi and expected Health Secretary Matt Hancock to come to the Houses of Parliament to explain the guidance.
"People going back to work, businesses opening up again after being in some sort of restrictions for more than a year, and this has been slipped out without any consultation which is deeply disappointing and very concerning for the public.
"It's picking up a phone, it isn't difficult. We need direct communication."
Jo Richmond, general manager of the Old Bridge Inn in Holmfirth, said: "I don't think this has been communicated very well at all - I only found out about it because it came up on the news on my phone this morning.
"We would have appreciated a bit more clarity. It's just not clear what they're expecting from us.
"We've just had a brilliant opening week and it's a major worry that bookings could now be affected with people travelling into the area to stay at the hotel.
"With it just being advice, it's up to the guests what they decide to do, if they still want to come and stay. We won't really know for a couple of days how it's affected us."
She said it seemed unfair that Holmfirth, which had a small number of Covid cases, was treated the same as larger towns like Dewsbury and Huddersfield because they were all within the Kirklees district.
'Wishy-washy guidance'
Huddersfield's Labour MP Barry Sheerman said he had known "nothing at all" about new guidance.
"We were totally surprised because it was leaked out over the weekend. It was on the government website, but many people didn't pick it up," he told BBC News.
"It was very clear very early this morning the advice had changed."
Mr Sheerman said he had spoken to Kirklees Council chief executive Jacqui Gedman, who told him: "These are not regulations, these are recommendations", but he said he felt the guidance was "all wishy-washy".
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said she was "surprised" to hear local leaders declare they had not been told about the fresh guidance.
"We have been working in close contact, so I'm surprised to hear people think this has come out of the blue - it hasn't," she told Sky News.
"It is about formalising on the record the guidance we believe people can and should follow in order to make sure we tackle and don't have more spread of the Indian variant."
