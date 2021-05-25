Asghar Badshah: Man in court over bus driver's kidnap and murder
One of two men charged with kidnapping and murdering a Bradford bus driver has appeared in court.
Asghar Badshah, 39, was abducted in the early hours of 30 November 2019 and his body was found a month later in Batley.
Qaisar Shah, 36, of Mayo Crescent, Bradford, appeared at Bradford Crown Court for a preliminary hearing.
His co-accused, Sabbah Shahmuradi, 36, from Woking, did not take part in the hearing due to problems arranging his appearance from prison.
Both are charged with murder and conspiracy to kidnap and a trial date was set for 11 January.
Recorder of Bradford Judge Richard Mansell also fixed a plea and trial preparation hearing on 10 September when it is expected the defendants will be asked to enter their pleas.
Mr Badshah, known as Oscar, was taken from Mayo Road in Bradford and his body was found on 29 December in the former Yorkshire Bank premises in Commercial Street, Batley.
Two women - Sobia Syed, 37, of Henna Close, Bradford and Zaban Syed, 60, of Mayo Road, Bradford - have also been charged with conspiracy to possess criminal property. They are due to appear in court on 21 June.
