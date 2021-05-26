Leeds 'road rage' attack: Man punched after M62 chase
- Published
A driver has been taken to hospital after being forced off the road and attacked in a "road rage" incident.
The victim was travelling westbound on the M62 near Leeds in his orange Ford Fiesta, when a driver overtook his car, forced him to stop and punched him.
The man was treated in hospital for a deep cut to his forehead following the assault at junction 29, police said.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the attack which happened between 17:30 and 17:45 on Monday.
The suspect's car joined the motorway at junction 30 and an "altercation" took place, according to West Yorkshire Police.
Officers say the suspect tailgated the victim and continuously flashed his headlights before overtaking and forcing him to stop.
The 24-year-old victim was then "seriously assaulted" by the man.
A police spokesperson described it as a "road rage" attack and appealed for information about what happened.
"We are attempting to identify the driver or vehicle involved and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident," the spokesperson said.
Officers said they were particularly interested in hearing from anyone with relevant dashcam footage.
