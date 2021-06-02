Batley and Spen by-election: Green Party select rugby player
Rugby league international Ross Peltier has been chosen as the Green Party's candidate for the forthcoming Batley and Spen by-election.
The election was triggered after the previous MP Tracy Brabin had to stand down when she was elected as West Yorkshire's mayor.
Mr Peltier, 29, who was born in Bradford, plays prop forward for Jamaica and the Doncaster Dons.
He said he had moved to Cleckheaton to raise his family a few years ago.
"As a working-class man who lives in the area in a humble terrace house, I feel I am like everyone else in the area and a relatable to them.
"I feel I am in tune with the attitudes, needs and wants from the area through living and working shoulder to shoulder with everyday people within the community."
Ms Brabin held Batley and Spen for Labour with a reduced majority in the general election of 2019 - down to 3,525 from 8,961 in 2017.
Labour has selected Kim Leadbeater, sister of Jo Cox, who represented the seat before her murder by a right-wing extremist, as the party's candidate.
The Conservatives have selected Ryan Stephenson, a Leeds councillor, as their candidate.
The Yorkshire Party said local engineer Corey Robinson would contest the by-election for them.
Jo Conchie, a television producer and director, will represent The Liberal Democrats.
Former MP George Galloway, who was expelled from the Labour Party in 2003, has indicated he will stand as a candidate for his Workers Party of Britain.
The by-election will take place on 1 July.
