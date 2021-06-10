Batley and Spen by-election: Yorkshire Party announces candidate
The Yorkshire Party has selected local engineer Corey Robinson as its candidate for the Batley and Spen by-election.
Mr Robinson, who was born in the constituency, said he would campaign for "power and decision-making" to be moved away from Westminster.
He said the Yorkshire Party "offers a viable alternative to local people disenfranchised with mainstream party politics".
The by-election will be held on 1 July.
Announcing his campaign, Mr Robinson said: "Most of the people I knew growing up were not politically active, and many did not vote because they perceived that regardless of who you voted for, nothing would change.
"We need to show people that we are different," he added.
The by-election was triggered after the previous MP Tracy Brabin had to stand down when she was elected as West Yorkshire's mayor.
Labour has selected Kim Leadbeater, whose sister Jo Cox was the area's MP when she was murdered by a right-wing extremist.
The Conservatives have selected Ryan Stephenson, a Leeds councillor, as their candidate.
The full list of 16 candidates can be seen here.