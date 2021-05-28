Leeds minibus crash: Driver arrested over pedestrian's death
- Published
A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was killed in a crash involving a minibus in Leeds.
A 44-year-old man died at the scene in Beckett Street at about 12:40 BST on Friday morning, police said.
The minibus driver, a 49-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving while unlicensed or uninsured.
West Yorkshire Police has appealed for witnesses and any dashcam footage of the incident.
A police vehicle had stopped at the scene immediately before the collision, the force said.
As a result, a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to the involvement of officers.
