River Calder death: Body of boy, 13, pulled from water
A 13-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulties in a river in Yorkshire.
The boy had reportedly been playing with friends by the River Calder in Brighouse, West Yorkshire Police said.
Emergency crews were called at about 14:40 BST and, following an "urgent" search, the teenager's body was recovered.
The force said an investigation into precisely what happened was continuing and appealed for witnesses.
Ch Supt Sarah Baker, district commander of Calderdale Police, said: "While investigations into what took place are at an early stage, indications are that this is a tragic incident in which a teenage boy has lost his life."
The boy's family was being supported by specially-trained officers.
Anybody who saw what happened has been urged to contact police.
