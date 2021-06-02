Leeds Town Hall organ to get £1.8m refurbishment
- Published
A "one-of-a-kind" Victorian pipe organ is to undergo a £1.8m refurbishment.
The 50ft-high (15m) instrument at Leeds Town Hall is thought to be one of the largest in Europe and was played at the venue's opening ceremony attended by Queen Victoria in 1858.
City Organist Darius Battiwalla said it was in need of repair as heavy use and hard work had "taken their toll".
Leeds City Council will pay for the work but it is hoped the money can be recouped via a fundraising campaign.
Situated in the Victoria Hall, the 163-year-old instrument was last serviced about 50 years ago, the council said.
As part of the repair work, a team of specialists will replace the instrument's soundboards, wind supply and console and "re-voice" the organ in order to give it a "fuller and more integrated sound".
Mr Battiwalla said the organ was "a genuine one-of-a-kind" and performances regularly attracted "hundreds-strong audiences".
"The history and heritage of the organ is such that over the years it has developed something of its own personality for those of us working at the town hall," he said.
"We're delighted to see it getting some much-needed care and attention after so many decades entertaining the people of Leeds."
The fundraising campaign is to include grant funding, sponsorship and donations during the refurbishment.
Councillor Jonathan Pryor, executive member for economy, culture and education, said: "The organ itself is a piece of musical heritage of international significance and it's hugely important that both the building and its magnificent instrument are protected and preserved for future generations."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.