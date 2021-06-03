Batley and Spen by-election: Lib Dems choose new candidate
The Liberal Democrats have selected a new candidate for the Batley and Spen by-election.
The party said its previous candidate, Jo Conchie, was unable to stand in the 1 July poll due to health issues.
Tom Gordon, a councillor in neighbouring Wakefield, has been selected to take her place.
The election was triggered after the previous MP, Labour's Tracy Brabin, had to stand down when she was elected as West Yorkshire's mayor.
Mr Gordon, who was born in West Yorkshire and is leader of Wakefield's Liberal Democrat group, said he was "delighted" to have been selected.
"As a candidate I want to represent residents across the area who say they feel forgotten and left behind and provide a local voice for our communities."
Ms Brabin held Batley and Spen for Labour with a reduced majority in the general election of 2019 - down to 3,525 from 8,961 in 2017.
Labour has selected Kim Leadbeater, sister of Jo Cox, who represented the seat before her murder by a right-wing extremist, as the party's candidate.
The Conservatives have selected Ryan Stephenson, a Leeds councillor, as their candidate.
The Green Party candidate is rugby league international Ross Peltier.
The Yorkshire Party said local engineer Corey Robinson would contest the by-election for them.
Former MP George Galloway, who was expelled from the Labour Party in 2003, has indicated he will stand as a candidate for his Workers Party of Britain.
Jayda Fransen, the former deputy leader of the far-right Britain First movement, has announced she will also be standing.
