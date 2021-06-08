£2.4m suspected cocaine seized and two arrested in Leeds drugs raids
- Published
Two men have been arrested in drugs raids in which £2.4m of suspected cocaine was seized.
Police said 30kg of the suspected drug was found at addresses in Tingley and Rodley in Leeds.
Two men, 40 and 51, both from Leeds, were arrested in the raids which took place at 10:30 BST on Monday.
The 40-year-old was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and remanded in custody.
The 51-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and released under investigation.
Det Ch Insp Andrew Howard from the Yorkshire and the Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit said: "Enquiries remain ongoing into this.
"I would urge anyone who suspects illegal activity in their area to contact police so that it can be investigated."
