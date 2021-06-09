Tomi Solomon: Family pay tribute to drowned Bradford teenager
- Published
The family of a young footballer who drowned after jumping into a river with friends said he was "truly a blessing" and that he "lived for football".
An inquest earlier heard Tomi Obi Solomon, 13, drowned after jumping into the River Calder at Brighouse on 1 June.
"Tomi was truly a blessing to us as a family and touched so many people's lives," a family statement said.
"We know he was very much loved by everyone who knew him."
Tomi, born in Leiden in the Netherlands, represented Bradford City's under-13s and played for the club for three years.
"Our son was a very happy boy who lived for football and it was often all he spoke about from waking up to going to sleep," the family said.
They said they are "devastated" by his death and have asked for their privacy to be respected.
The chief executive of Bradford City said the club is "heartbroken".
🙏 | We are mourning the loss of academy player Tomi Solomon - who has tragically passed away aged 13.— Bradford City AFC (@officialbantams) June 3, 2021
➡️ | Read: https://t.co/tfnt4zgFHs#BCAFC pic.twitter.com/C30lRIHSsJ
At an inquest earlier, Bradford Coroner's Court heard Tomi jumped into the river from the bridge at Huntington Road in Brighouse, but did not resurface and his body was later recovered by police divers.
He was pronounced dead more than three hours after going missing.
The cause of death has been provisionally identified as drowning with further reports being prepared, and the full inquest has been adjourned until 28 September.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.