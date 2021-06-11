Rahees Mahmood: Man denies Bradford quad bike crash murder charge
A man has denied murdering an 18-year-old who died in a crash between a car and a quad bike in Bradford.
Rahees Mahmood, who was a passenger on the quad bike, suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene on Broadstone Way on 3 June.
A 19-year-old man who was driving the bike was seriously injured.
Jordan Glover, 23, from Bradford, pleaded not guilty to murder and malicious wounding at Bradford Crown Court.
He was remanded in custody and his trial date was set for 4 April next year.
