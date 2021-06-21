Bingley Weekender: Fans desperate to know if festival going ahead
Music fans say they are desperate to know whether a festival is to go ahead after months of silence from the organisers.
The Bingley Weekender was cancelled last year amid the pandemic, with a replacement event set to go ahead this August.
But as other 2021 events are moved or called off, ticketholders have slammed "disgraceful" communication from promoter SSD Concerts.
It said a statement was due this week.
The line-up for the West Yorkshire festival, scheduled for 6-9 August, promises performances from The Libertines, Primal Scream, and US indie legends Pixies.
Richard Budgen, 42, from Leeds, bought tickets for his family and said he, like others, has been chasing updates from the company for months.
"We've still heard nothing," he said. "People are now desperate for information as to what is happening.
"Lots of [ticketholders] have tried to contact SSD many times; they were reading our messages but never getting back."
Mr Budgen, who plans to take his partner and 11-year-old daughter to the event, said the lack of information had left the family's plans in limbo.
"It's just so frustrating," he said. "We'd have thought about other plans for the summer holidays but now even campsites round here are all booked up."
Martin Lewis, 47, from Northampton, said fans had been "ignored" by the company ever since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last March.
He echoed Mr Budgen's complaints about being unable to buy tickets for events confirmed to be going ahead while the fate of the Bingley Weekender remained uncertain.
"Other events on at the same time have sold out in the time we've been waiting to hear about Bingley," Mr Lewis said.
"I've been told there's a new date for the festival now, but no word to us from the organisers."
A Facebook page linked to the event has drawn dozens of negative comments, with fans branding SSD's communication as "scandalous" and "ridiculous".
In May, before the delay to the end of most lockdown restrictions was announced, the firm said it was "keeping abreast" of government advice at an "uncertain time for the live music industry".
It said it was "feeling positive" about the prospect of the event going ahead. It has not issued any further official updates since.
