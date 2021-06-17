Stanningley shop crash: Driver arrested after car ploughs into building
- Published
A suspected drink driver has been arrested after a car skidded out of control and smashed into a shop in Leeds.
The Audi A4 ploughed through the window front of Creating Utopia Tattoo Studio in Stanningley just before 02:30 BST.
Police said the driver ran away from officers after the crash but was later arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, assaulting police and failing to stop.
He was taken to hospital where he was found to have serious injuries.
Police said a cordon remained in place around the premises on Bradford Road.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.